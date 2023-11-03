fbpx
Disney+ cracks down on password sharing [Antenna Newsletter Nov. 3]

Jonathan Lamont
Nov 3, 20232:42 PM EDT 0 comments

Antenna brings the week’s top tech news in a digestible package — for example, this edition covers the impending password-sharing crackdown for Disney+ subscribers, Apple’s new laptops, and more.

 

Hey folks, we're sending out a revised copy of this week's newsletter because the original version had some incorrect links. Apologies for the inconvenience.
 

Welcome back to Antenna! This week started off with a spook from Apple's 'Scary Fast' event, which saw the company unveil new Macs and MacBooks sporting new M3 chips.

It was also a big week for streaming news, as Disney+ launched its ad-supported tier in Canada. At the same time, the streamer started cracking down on password sharing. Also in streaming news, Letterkenny's 12th and final season is coming on Christmas Day.

Canadian carriers were also in the news this week. Rogers and Bell offered $10/mo discounts on select plans for 24 months. Meanwhile, Vidéotron locked out hundreds of unionized employees after negotiations went south.

Scroll on for this week's top tech news. We'll see you back here next Friday
 
 
Disney+ password sharing crackdown begins in Canada
Disney+ is joining Netflix in cracking down on password sharing. The new crackdown comes alongside the launch of the company's new ad-supported streaming tier. Has the crackdown impacted you yet?

Read more
 
 
Apple reveals new M3 chip-powered MacBook Pro line, adds new ‘Space Black’ colour
The 'Space Black' colour has a fancy new anti-smudge coating that, apparently, works quite well.
Read more
 
How smart home automation can boost your productivity this holiday season
Want a hack to help navigate the craziness of the holiday season? Lean on automation.
Read more
 
 
 
This week in Canadian carriers
 
 
   
Rogers and Bell offer $10/mo discount for 24 months on select plans
Both carriers discounted their 120GB and 150GB plans by $10/mo for 24 months. Read more about Rogers | Read more about Bell
 
 
 
   
Bell MTS launches fibre internet with 3Gbps speeds in Manitoba
Unfortunately, only select regions of the province will have access to 3Gbps internet. Read more
 
 
 
   
Hundreds of unionized Vidéotron employees are locked out in Gatineau, Québec
Vidéotron issued the lockout notice on October 27th after negotiations for a new collective agreement turned sour. Read more
 
 
 
 
Thirsty Suitors is one of the most unique and joyful games I’ve ever played
Outerloop Games has delivered an absolutely phenomenal, relatable and downright funny experience.
 
 
 
Pour one out for Letterkenny
Letterkenny's 12th and final season will start streaming on Christmas Day. The six-episode season will wrap up the popular Crave original.
CRTC issues $40,000 penalty in phishing campaign
The commission's investigation found a Québec resident sent thousands of phishing messages between December 2020 and January 2021.
Modem woes persist on Pixel 8 series
Several Pixel 8 owners reported excessive heat and battery drain while using mobile data. The same issues plagued last year's Pixel 7 series -- both the 7 and 8 sport Samsung's Exynos 5300 modem.
 
 
 
 
 
