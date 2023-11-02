Letterkenny returns for its twelfth and final season this Christmas

Crave has confirmed that the upcoming 12th season of Letterkenny will be its last.

All six episodes of the popular Canadian comedy series’ swan song will begin streaming on Christmas Day. In a brief synopsis, Bell says Season 12 will feature “a comedy night at Modean’s, a country music hit, the Degens’ bad influence, a new nightclub, and an encore at the Ag Hall. And that’s just for starters.”

If you can believe it, Letterkenny premiered way back in February 2016 as Crave’s first-ever original series. (It streams on Hulu in the U.S.) Since then, it has spanned 75 episodes and eight themed specials. Created by Jared Keeso, the series follows the misadventures of the residents of Letterkenny, a fictional small town in Ontario. It stars Keeso, Nathan Dales, Michelle Mylett and K. Trevor Wilson.

However, the world of Letterkenny will continue beyond this Christmas. Last week, Crave renewed its spin-off series, Shoresy, for a third season. Shoresy follows the titular hockey player, played by creator Keeso, and the Sudbury Blueberry Bulldogs of the Northern Ontario Senior Hockey Organization.

Shoresy‘s third season will begin shooting in Sudbury this fall. A premiere window has not yet been confirmed.

Image credit: Crave

Source: Bell