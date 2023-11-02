Bell to bring cable internet services to select Québec communities

Bell has shared loose details on its plan to bring cable internet services to select areas in Québec.

The Montréal-based telecom provider told MobileSyrup the service will come to areas where fibre internet isn’t available.

The service will offer speeds up to 400Mbps, unlimited usage and won’t charge for data overage.

A company spokesperson declined to offer specific details, including when exactly the service will arrive, what communities will benefit, and how much the service will cost.

What is known is that more than one internet package will be available for purchase. All packages will come with one Wi-Fi 6 capable pod at no extra cost to allow customers to connect their devices. Additional pods will be available for $5/month. The service will be available sometime in November.

“By offering these communities Bell-branded cable internet, we’re able to offer high-speed internet to them for the first time and give them the chance to leverage all that Bell has to offer and bundle with other services, taking advantage of all the benefits of being a Bell customer,” the company said in a statement.

Bell shared details on the same day it released its financial report for the third quarter of 2023, which showed a drop in net new retail internet subscribers year-over-year.