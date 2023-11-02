AI app facing legal trouble for deepfake of Scarlett Johansson

With the rise of AI in the past few years, deepfakes have become a big problem. Scams involving deepfakes of Elon Musk are notorious for stealing users’ crypto, so much so that an Ontario woman lost $750,000 to a deep fake scammer posing as Musk.

As AI has become more accessible, and with the likes of tech giants like Samsung experimenting with deepfakes, the technology is sure to cause confusion.

Now, Scarlett Johansson, best known for playing Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow in the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe), has filed a lawsuit against an artificial intelligence app that she alleges used her name and likeness in an online advertisement without her consent.

First shared by Variety, a recent 22-second ad on X (Twitter) by an app called Lisa AI: 90s Yearbook & Avatar claims to generate realistic images and videos of celebrities and other people using AI technology. On October 28th, it posted an ad featuring an old clip of Johansson and a fake voice imitating her to promote the app. The ad also showed AI-generated photos that resembled the Marvel actor.

Johansson’s attorney, Kevin Yorn, confirmed to Variety that the actor is not a spokesperson for the app and that they will pursue all legal remedies available. “We do not take these things lightly. Per our usual course of action in these circumstances, we will deal with it with all legal remedies that we will have,” said Yorn.

The ad, which has since been removed, had a disclaimer at the bottom that read “Images produced by Lisa AI. It has nothing to do with this person.”

However, that may not be enough to avoid legal liability.

Image credit: Marvel Studios

Source: Variety