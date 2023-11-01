Here are the free games hitting PlayStation Plus Essential in November 2023

Sony has revealed the free games hitting PlayStation Plus in November 2023.

Leading the charge on both PlayStation 4 and 5 is the third-person survival shooter Aliens: Fireteam Elite, which can be played solo or with friends. Meanwhile, the two PS4 titles are the Dead by Daylight-esque online asymmetrical action game Dragon Ball: The Breakers and open-world crime game Mafia II: The Definitive Edition.

All three games will be available for free through PS Plus from Tuesday, November 7th until Monday, December 4th.

Additionally, Sony says all PS Plus members will get 15 percent off all movie purchases and rentals through its recently launched Sony Pictures Core app in November.

A PlayStation Plus Essential membership costs $11.99/month, $29.99/three months or $94.99/year.

Image credit: 2K

Source: PlayStation