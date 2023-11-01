Less than a month after release, NHL 24 is already discounted

If you’re a hockey fan, you might want to check out the latest installment of EA’s NHL series, NHL 24.
Released on October 6th, less than a month later, the game is already discounted by up to 39 percent for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and the Xbox Series X/S.
The game is available for $54.99 for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions and $49.99 for the PS4 and Xbox One versions at Best Buy. Originally, the game was priced at $89.99 and $79.99 respectively.
The deal was first shared by @Lbabinz on X (Twitter).
