Disney+ password sharing crackdown begins in Canada

At the end of September, Disney confirmed that it would begin cracking down on password sharing in Canada on November 1st.

Well, that day has come. The crackdown comes as part of the streamer’s updated Subscriber Agreement. In it, the company notes that it’s “implementing restrictions on account sharing.” Specifically, a new “account sharing” section of the agreement now includes the following:

“Unless otherwise permitted by your Service Tier, you may not share your subscription outside of your household. “Household” means the collection of devices associated with your primary personal residence that are used by the individuals who reside therein. Additional usage rules may apply for certain Service Tiers.

This change has gone into effect across Canada for all users, with the exception of annual subscribers in Quebec. Disney says the new Subscriber Agreement will affect these members on their next billing date, on or after November 1st, 2023.

A few big questions still remain, however. For one, Disney hasn’t clarified what it means by “Service Tiers.” It’s possible the company plans to do something similar to Netflix, the first company to crack down on free password sharing. That streamer allows people to pay an additional $7.99/month to add ‘Extra Members’ with whom the account can be shared.

It also remains to be seen how much Disney will actually enforce the updated terms of its Subscriber Agreement. The company started formally pushing back against password sharing in February, but in the several months since, it would seem like many people are still able to do so without any hurdles. Only time will tell whether Disney will take a harder stance than Netflix.

Has Disney started to block you from password sharing in Canada? Let us know in the comments.