Windows 11 2023 update brings Copilot, AI feature to more people

More Windows users are set to get Microsoft’s artificial intelligence-powered ‘Copilot’ tool as the company begins to roll out its Windows 11 2023 update.

The company already sort of made Copilot available in September in a special preview release, which meant most Windows users didn’t actually get access to the new feature. But now, with the Windows 11 2023 update (also called 23H2), that’s going to change.

Copilot, for those not familiar, is an AI tool built into Windows 11. Users can summon it by clicking the Copilot icon in the taskbar or by pressing Win+C on their keyboard. It pops up in a bar on the right side of your PC’s screen, and you can interact with it by typing queries into the chatbox. Anyone who’s played around with Microsoft’s Bing Chat tool will feel right at home with Windows Copilot.

Alongside Copilot, the 23H2 update brings several other new features, though you might already have those too since they also arrived in September for some people. That includes new AI features in Paint, Photos, and the Snipping Tool, plus improvements to File Explorer and support for RGB lighting.

The Verge also notes that the 23H2 update includes a new ‘system’ label for some components and they now appear in a new section in settings. Several of Microsoft’s built-in apps, like the Store and Game Bar, appear there. Plus, it looks like Microsoft is preparing to let people remove them in the future.

Header image: Shutterstock

Source: Engadget, The Verge