Pixel 8 Pro screen tinting issue fix is on the way

Some Pixel 8 Pro users noticed their screen turning pink, red and yellow. However, it looks like Google is ready to fix the issue.

Some users on Reddit say the issue is not affecting the whole display, as they note it’s only on the side, top, or both sides, but that the middle is fine. On the other hand, some reports indicate this issue happens in low light or when the screen goes into a low refresh rate mode.

Someone who works at Google has marked the problem as fixed on the Android public issue tracker and left a note saying “will become available in a future Android release.”

Google’s November 2023 security patch should be out in the next week, and that might have the fix. However, it’s also possible that Pixel 8 users will have to wait until the December Pixel Feature Drop.

A workaround until the problem is fixed includes increasing the brightness of the Always On Display or changing the minimum refresh rate to 10Hz instead of dropping as low as 1Hz.

