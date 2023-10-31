Crave’s revival of Canadian docuseries Forensic Factor premieres in November

Forensic Factor: A New Era will premiere on Crave on Friday, November 17th at 6pm PT/9pm ET.

The Crave Original is an update to the Canadian true crime series Forensic Factor that aired on Discovery Channel Canada from 2003-2010. In A New Era, six one-hour episodes will tackle different cases from the perspective of forensics experts.

In addition to Crave, A New Era will stream on CTV.ca and the CTV app each week.

A Crave subscription costs $9.99/month for Basic with Ads, $14.99/month for Standard with Ads or $19.99/month for Premium (ad-free).

Image credit: Bell

Source: Bell