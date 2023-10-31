Chrome users on iOS can now re-position the address bar to the bottom

Back in 2021 with the rollout of iOS 15, Apple decided to move the Safari address bar from the top of the screen to the bottom.

Users could, however, move the address bar back to the top, giving them the option to choose what they prefer.

Now, Google is doing the same for Chrome on iOS.

Psst. Did you know you can now move the #Chrome address bar to the bottom of your iPhone screen? Here’s how: https://t.co/w9wYKtjxII pic.twitter.com/oc9HAXZ6hY — Chrome (@googlechrome) October 31, 2023

Now, users can position the address bar at the bottom or the top of the screen, depending on their preference, hand size and device. Google says that this was a “highly requested feature.”

Google also notes that you can only customize the address bar position in portrait mode. “In landscape mode, it stays at the top of the screen,” says Google.

It’s worth noting that Chrome on Android still doesn’t offer the feature.

To move the address bar, long press on it and select the “Move address bar to bottom” option. I am currently running the latest version of Chrome on iOS, but the feature isn’t available to me yet. Google says that the feature is available now, though it is likely that it will take a little while before the feature becomes widely available to all users.

Image credit: Google

Source: Google