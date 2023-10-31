Bell MTS launches fibre internet with 3Gbps speeds in Manitoba

Bell MTS, a BCE subsidiary that offers telecom services in Manitoba, now offers fibre internet with symmetrical speeds of 3Gbps in select areas of the province.

Bell MTS Gigabit Fibe 3.0 is available through the company’s new Giga Hub modem that works with Wi-Fi 6E pods for “wall-to-wall coverage.”

The company says the launch allows it to offer the fastest internet in Manitoba. It’s also the first internet service provider (ISP) to offer Wi-Fi 6E pods in the province.

“As we continue growing our fibre network in communities large and small throughout the province, we are thrilled that Manitobans will now have access to the latest and fastest fibre internet solutions to enhance the way they learn, work, and play in a rapidly evolving digital world,” Paul Norris, vice chair of Bell MTS and Western Canada, said.

Bell’s website lists the service with a $105/month price tag when customers bundle it with mobile services. Manitoba residents can click here to check if the service is available to them.

