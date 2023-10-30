Windows 11 update brings ability to write anywhere you can type

Stylus fans rejoice. Microsoft is rolling out a Windows 11 update that will allow users to write anywhere they can type. In other words, you’ll be able to use your stylus to easily input text just by writing.

As detailed by The Verge, Microsoft is rolling out the change in the KB5031455 update to Windows 11 following months of previewing the feature. Eager users can get the update by heading to the Windows Update menu and toggling the ‘Get the latest updates as soon as they’re available’ option. Otherwise, the update will arrive in the coming weeks.

The update brings the change to the Windows Ink software and will enable users to enjoy handwriting-to-text conversion just about anywhere they’d normally type, including search boxes and other elements of Windows 11.

Alongside the ability to write anywhere you can type, Microsoft improved the handwriting recognition technology in this Windows 11 update. Plus, there are gestures for deleting, selecting, joining, and splitting words or for splitting text into a new line.

Windows users who don’t use the stylus will still enjoy some improvements in this update, though it’s mostly bug fixes.

Source: Microsoft Via: The Verge