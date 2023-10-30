New on Crave: November 2023

Bell has revealed the full list of movies and shows hitting its Crave service in November in Canada.
Highlights for the month include Canada’s Drag Race Season 4, Love Island Games, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish and many more.
November 1st
- Love Island Games: Season 1, Episode 1 @9pm ET
- Elf
November 3rd
- About My Father — Starz
- Ten Pound Poms
- Christmas in My Heart
- Christmas in Paradise
- Gigi & Nate
- Saving Christmas Spirit
- Soft
- Tom and Jerry: A Nutcracker Tale
- Wire Room
- 10 Things I Hate About You — Starz
- Cairo Time — Starz
- Cooking With Stella — Starz
- Stone of Destiny — Starz
November 7th
- StandUp And Shout: Songs from Philly High School @9pm ET
November 8th
- You Were My First Boyfriend @9pm ET
November 9th
- Rap Sh!t: Season 2, Episodes 1-2
November 10th
- A Chance For Christmas
- Four Christmases
- Into the Deep
- Lamborghini: The Man, The Legend
- Miracle in Motor City
- Puss In Boots: The Last Wish
- Violent Night
- Godfather of Harlem: Season 3, Episode 1
- Eve and the Fire Horse — Starx
- One Week — Starz
- Sisu — Starz
- Still Mine — Starz
- The Journey Home — Starz
November 11th
- Albert Brooks: Defending My Life @8pm ET
- Passchendaele
November 13th
- Love Has Won: Episode 1 @9pm ET
November 14th
- How We Get Free @9pm ET
November 15th
- David Holmes: The Boy Who Lives @9pm ET
November 16th
- Julia: Season 2, Episodes 1-3
- Canada’s Drag Race: Season 4, Episode 1 @9pm ET
November 17th
- Jesus Revolution
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World
- The Honeymoon
- The King’s of Daughter
- Away From Her — Starz
- Hook — Starz
- Brooklyn — Starz
- Meditation Park — Starz
- Mommy — Starz
- Upside Down — Starz
November 23rd
- South to Black Power @10pm ET
November 24th
- Fool’s Paradise
- Love Again
- No Hard Feelings
- Step Dogs
- The Price We Pay
- Cross Country Cake Off: Season 1
- Mary Makes It Easy: Good Baking Wenceslas
- Barry Lyndon — Starz
- Easy Land — Starz
- Jack Frost (1998) — Starz
- Rebelle — Starz
- Spawn — Starz
November 25th
- Fred Claus — Starz
- Freak Brothers: Season 2A, Episode 1-4
- Power Players: Season 1
November 30th
- Selena + Chef: Home For The Holidays: Season 5, Episode 1
- Bookie
Image credit: Crave
Canada’s Drag Race was produced by Blue Ant Studios, a division of MobileSyrup parent company Blue Ant Media.