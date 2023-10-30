Microsoft blocking unauthorized third-party Xbox controllers and accessories

Microsoft has begun to block “unauthorized” third-party Xbox controllers and accessories on Xbox consoles.

On Resetera, Xbox players have reported getting a message that their “connected accessory is not authorized.” When you look up the accompanying error code on Xbox’s official support page, the following message is displayed:

“From the moment you connect an unauthorized accessory and receive error code 0x82d60002, you’ll have two weeks to use the accessory, after which time it will then be blocked from use with the console. At that time, you’ll receive error code 0x82d60003. We encourage you to contact the store or manufacturer where you obtained the accessory to get help with returning it.”

It should be noted that Microsoft has an official “Designed for Xbox” partner program, so many third-party manufacturers like Razer, Turtle Beach and SCUF will still be supported. That said, this new restriction would likely block such third-party cheating devices as Cronus Zen and ReaSnow S1.

While that sounds good in theory, some members of the fighting game community, including YouTuber Maximillion Dood, have pointed out that this would inadvertently harm pro gamers. That’s because they use fight sticks that Microsoft is now deeming to be “unauthorized” even though they’re not actually cheating devices.

There are also accessibility concerns. Grant Stoner, an accessibility journalist, pointed out that Xbox’s new rules would prevent him from using his custom setup for the Xbox Adaptive Controller. According to Stoner, a significant portion of his rig includes parts that aren’t authorized by Microsoft.

Windows Central reports that the ban stems from Microsoft’s plan to expand its wireless controller partner program, given that most third-party gamepads are wired. That said, it’s unclear how quickly that might happen and/or whether the updated program will address concerns from the fighting and accessibility communities.

Update 30/10/2023 1:39pm ET — Commentary from the accessibility community has been added to the story.

Via: Engadget