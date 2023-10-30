Koodo knocks $10/mo off talk and text plan (it’s still overpriced)

Telus-owned Koodo is currently running a promotion on its $35/mo talk and text plan that knocks off $10/mo for 24 months. Even with a $10/mo discount, Koodo’s talk and text plan is still too expensive.

The offer is only for those who bring their own phone, and Koodo’s website notes that “some offers may be offered online exclusively,” which could mean this is an online-only deal, but it’s frustratingly vague.

The plan includes unlimited Canada-wide minutes and unlimited messaging. There’s no included data, but customers can access pay-per-use data at a rate of $13/100MB. It includes ‘Call Display+,’ voicemail, call waiting, and conference calling.

Koodo charges a $10 fee for the SIM card and a $60 connection fee, though the latter is waived for online orders.

It’s not clear how long the deal will stick around, but if you’re looking to get a cheaper talk and text option, this could be one possibility. Alternatively, Telus-owned Public Mobile has a $25/mo plan with unlimited talk and text, and 1GB of 3G data, which is all-around a better offer. Or there’s Freedom Mobile, with a $19/mo unlimited talk and text plan with 250MB of 4G LTE data, which is great if you live in a region with Freedom coverage.

All this is to say that, even with a deal, talk and text plans are really overpriced, and the prices have gone up. In August 2022, Koodo, Virgin Plus and Fido briefly offered $27/mo talk and text plans before steadily increasing the price to $35/mo.

You can view Koodo’s plan here.