Facebook and Instagram users in Europe will soon be able to pay to avoid ads

Meta will introduce an ad-free subscription option in the European Union, European Economic Area, and Switzerland in November.

In a blog post, Meta detailed the move is to comply with “evolving European regulations.”

It’s up to users if they want to pay for the subscription or to continue using the free version. “The option for people to purchase a subscription for no ads balances the requirements of European regulators while giving users choice and allowing Meta to continue serving all people,” Meta said in the blog post.

The subscription will cost €9.99/month (about $14.67 CAD) on the web or €12.99/month (roughly $19.00 CAD) on iOS and Android. It will apply to Facebook and Instagram accounts linked through the user’s Accounts Center.

The price will apply until March 1st, 2024. After this date, users will need to pay an additional fee for each account linked in their Accounts Center. Web subscribers will pay an additional €6/month (about $9 CAD) per account and iOS and Android subscribers will pay an additional €8/month (roughly $12 CAD) per account.

The higher cost to purchase the subscription in iOS and Android includes the fees Apple and Google charge, Meta says.

The subscription service will only be available to those aged 18 and over.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Meta