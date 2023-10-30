fbpx
CRTC issues $40,000 penalty in phishing campaign

The commission's investigation found a Québec resident sent thousands of phishing messages between December 2020 and January 2021

Nida Zafar
Oct 30, 20232:10 PM EDT 0 comments

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) has issued a $40,000 penalty against a Québec resident under an investigation into a “high-volume phishing campaign.”

The commission launched the investigation in March 2021 after an unnamed phone company raised concerns about a possible scam impacting its customers. The CRTC found Sami Medouni sent nearly 32,000 phishing Commercial Electronic Messages (CEMs) without gaining consent from recipients.

Medouni sent the messages between December 22nd, 2020, and January 14th, 2021, from six separate phone numbers he fraudulently obtained. The messages portrayed “well-known brands” in an effort to access personal data including credit card numbers and banking information.

Source: CRTC

