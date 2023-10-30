CRTC issues $40,000 penalty in phishing campaign

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) has issued a $40,000 penalty against a Québec resident under an investigation into a “high-volume phishing campaign.”

The commission launched the investigation in March 2021 after an unnamed phone company raised concerns about a possible scam impacting its customers. The CRTC found Sami Medouni sent nearly 32,000 phishing Commercial Electronic Messages (CEMs) without gaining consent from recipients.

Medouni sent the messages between December 22nd, 2020, and January 14th, 2021, from six separate phone numbers he fraudulently obtained. The messages portrayed “well-known brands” in an effort to access personal data including credit card numbers and banking information.

Source: CRTC