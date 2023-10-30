ChatGPT Plus users can now tweak and edit documents directly in chat

OpenAI is reportedly planning an update for ChatGPT that would make it easier for users to analyze documents with the help of generative AI.

As shared by ChatGPT Plus subscribers, via The Verge, the new update will allow users to upload multiple types of documents directly in the chat to be analyzed, including PDFs.

New ChatGPT (All Tools) is INCREDIBLE! 🌟 With the new update, you can upload an image and ask to modify it! All in 1 prompt, 30 seconds. Goodbye Photoshop? Thoughts?pic.twitter.com/qjrUARjvdw — Alex Northstar (@NorthstarBrain) October 29, 2023

Users can upload text, image, audio, or video files and ask the chatbot to perform various tasks on them, such as summarizing, analyzing, editing, or transforming them. For example, users can upload a spreadsheet and ask the chatbot to generate a chart or a report based on the data. Users would also be able to upload photos, and ask ChatGPT, with the support of Dall-E, to tweak the image.

Additionally, the chatbot now has multimodal support, which means that the chatbot can automatically switch between different modes based on the context of the conversation. Users no longer have to manually select modes like Browse with Bing, Write with GPT-4, or Draw with DALL-E 3 from the dropdown menu. The chatbot can infer what the user wants to do and respond accordingly.

One user uploaded an image of a sitting Golden Retriever and asked the chatbot to “Make an image like this dog but running,” and the chatbot was able to reply with generated images in a few seconds.

The new update for ChatGPT Plus is rolling out gradually to all subscribers.

It’s worth noting that these new features are only available to subscribers of ChatGPT Plus, who pay a monthly fee of $20 USD (roughly $27 CAD) for premium access to the app.

Image credit: luokai on Threads

Via: The Verge