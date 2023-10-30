Bell offering $10/month discount for 24 months on 5G and 5G+ plans

Bell has rolled out $10/month discounts on three of its 5G and 5G+ plans.

The carrier is offering its ‘Promo 65’ plan for $70 through a $10/month credit for 24 months. The offer is only available to new activations and device upgrades through Bell.

Running on Bell’s 5G network, the plan has 65GB of data. However, the data isn’t shareable, and the plan doesn’t offer hotspot capabilities. Speeds are available up to 250Mbps, with unlimited data at speeds up to 256Kbps after customers use the allotted amount.

For those wanting to bring their own phone, Bell is also offering a $10/month credit for 24 months on its ‘Essential 120’ plan. After the discount, the plan, which requires new activations, will cost $75/month.

The plan runs on Bell’s 5G+ network. It’s unclear what the maximum speeds are, as Bell’s website says it will run at the company’s “fastest available 5G+ speeds.” The plan has unlimited data at speeds up to 512Kbps after customers use the assigned 120GB. The plan’s data is shareable and offers hotspot capabilities.

The $10/month credit for 24 months also applies to Bell’s ‘Ultimate 150’ plan, which offers 150GB of data to be used in Canada, U.S., and Mexico. After the discount, the plan costs $90/month.

This plan has all the same perks as the ‘Essential 120’ plan, including international texting, which Bell recently removed from its lower-priced plans. The plan requires customers to bring their own phone and is only available for new activations.

Rogers is offering a similar $10/month discount for 24 months on its plans. Its $75/120GB offer matches Bell’s ‘Essential 120′ plan. However, unlike Bell, Rogers has outlined maximum speeds of up to 1Gbps and unlimited data at 512Kbps afterwards.

The $10/month discount for 24 months also applies to Rogers’ Canada, U.S. and Mexico plan. However, Bell is offering it for a slightly lower price compared to Rogers’ $95/month. Both of Rogers’ plans are available for new activations and hardware upgrades.

More information on Bell’s offers is available on the company’s website.