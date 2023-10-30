Apple’s Magic Keyboard, Mouse and Trackpad still feature Lightning ports

It appears Apple isn’t ready to update its Magic Keyboard, Mouse and Trackpad with USB-C, despite moving the majority of its products over to the universal port format.

Why? It’s unclear, but even the new M3-powered iMac’s colour-matched accessories, including the Magic Keyboard, Mouse and Trackpad, still feature Lightning ports. Apple may have a more significant redesign for its accessories in the works that hopefully includes moving the Magic Mouse’s charging port out from under the device.

While most new Apple products have transitioned to USB-C charging, including the AirPods Pro (2nd-Gen), Siri Remote and the new iPhone 15 series, there are still a lot of Lighting-equipped devices for sale in the Apple Store.

This includes AirPods Max, AirPods (2nd-Gen) (3rd-Gen), iPad (9th-Gen), every iPhone before the iPhone 15 line and the previously mentioned Magic accessories.

