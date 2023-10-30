Apple kills 13-inch MacBook Pro, finishes off Touch Bar for good

In a surprise move that’s out of step with recent rumours, Apple has discontinued the 13-inch MacBook Pro alongside the release of its new M3, M3 Pro and M3 Max-powered 14-inch/16-inch MacBook Pro.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro introduced the world to the beleaguered Touch Bar in 2016 and has undergone several small revisions since then. This included subtle keyboard changes to solve issues related to faulty keys (they didn’t work), alongside thermal issues related to the high-end configuration of the 15-inch model. Apple eventually moved from the low-travel Butterfly keyboard mechanism in the 13-inch MacBook Pro to the more traditional scissor switch keyboard it still offers in its 14-inch/16-inch MacBook Pro.

There’s also the issue of the Touch Bar, a unique contextual touch screen that held a lot of potential but ultimately never panned out. I’ve used several different 13-inch MacBook Pro models over the years and always found myself setting up the Touch Bar with a specific layout and then rarely changing it. Very few third-party apps also took real advantage of it.

I’m surprised Apple kept the 13-inch MacBook Pro around this long and that it even bothered refreshing the laptop back in 2022. After all these years, its design still remains sleek, but since the release of the slightly bulkier 14-inch/16-inch MacBook Pro that features more ports, including full HDMI and an SD card slot, it hasn’t really made sense in the company’s laptop lineup. This was exemplified by the fact that it features the same M2 chip as the latest MacBook Air, resulting in it doing little to offer a ‘Pro’ experience.

What laptop to buy now?

With the release of the M3 14-inch MacBook Pro, Apple’s new Pro laptops now have a starting price of $2,099. This is a cheaper entry point than the $2,599 M3 Pro MacBook Pro, which anchored the 14-inch Pro lineup with the M2 series. That said, it’s still a jump over the $1,699 the 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro started at.

Those looking for a light, powerful laptop will likely opt for the M2 MacBook Air, while someone requiring a higher-end device will probably prefer the updated 14-inch/16-inch MacBook Pro’s design because it offers key features like a full HDMI port and an SD card slot. That said, if you’re buying the new base model 14-inch MacBook Pro, it doesn’t offer the extra GPU power that originally made the 14-inch/16-inch MacBook Pro so enticing when it launched in 2021.

Instead, you’ll likely be upgrading for the longer battery life, SD card slot, more ports and the higher-end display. It’s still a very powerful computer, but so is the M2 MacBook Air.

With the 13-inch MacBook Pro finally being sunsetted, Apple’s laptop lineup is slightly more streamlined. It’s likely the 13-inch MacBook Pro will still be available at third-party retailers and through Apple’s refurbished store for a few months.

For more on Apple’s ‘Scary Fast’ event, including our coverage of the refreshed M3-powered MacBook Pro, follow this link.

With files from Bradley Bennett