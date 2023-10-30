Save $80 on Apple AirPods Max today

Apple has a sweet deal happening now for its popular AirPods Max from Amazon Canada.

The Apple AirPods Max are its premium over-ear wireless headphones that are known for its sleek design and active noise cancellation and Spatial Audio features. The Apple AirPods Max provide up to 20 hours of battery life with quick integration with Apple devices.

The current price of the headphones are $689, which is a savings of $90 CDN. This is for the Space Grey model.

Check them out here from Amazon and read our review here.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.