How to watch Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou in Canada

One of the biggest bouts in crossover boxing is scheduled for today, with heavyweight Gypsy King Tyson Fury (35), who has held the WBC heavyweight belt since 2020, taking on former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou (37), who is currently signed with the Professional Fighters League (PFL), in a 10-round main event. Fury’s belt is not on the line for the bout.

The fight is taking place in the Boulevard Hall in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and the once-in-a-lifetime spectacle is aptly dubbed “Battle of the Baddest.”

Fury is undefeated in his 15-year career, having won 33 fights and with one draw, and is widely regarded as one of the best boxers of this generation. Ngannou, on the other hand, has won 17 out of 20 fights, having lost three by unanimous decision, but is known for his monstrous knockout power and athleticism.

The main card is scheduled to start at 2pm ET/11am PT on October 28th, with main event ring walks scheduled for roughly 6:30-7pm ET/3:30-4pm PT, depending on how long the preceding fights go on for.

Fury vs. Ngannou fight card

Jack McGann vs. Alcibiade Duran Galvan; Super welterweight

Carlos Takam vs. Martin Bakole; Heavyweight

Moses Itauma vs. Istvan Bernath; Heavyweight

Arslanbek Makhmudov vs. Junior Anthony Wright; Heavyweight

Joseph Parker vs. Simon Kean; Heavyweight

Fabio Wardley vs. David Adeleye; For Wardley’s British heavyweight title

Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou; Heavyweight

How to stream the event in Canada

The official fight Pay-Per-View (PPV) is offered by Dazn, though this time around, Dazn has excluded Canada. There seems to be no official source for the PPV in Canada, and access to stream the event seems to be tight.

Rogers’ Ignite TV is offering the PPV for $79.99 on channel 297 for Sat customers, channel 300 for Fibe customers and channel 601 for BlueCurve customers. Customers can call 1-866-400-9284 if human assistance is required.

Learn more about Rogers’ Ignite TV here.

The Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou PPV is also available to purchase through Shaw Direct for $79.99. To order, press the ‘menu’ button on your remote and head over to the ‘Pay-per-view’ section. Then select ‘PPV Search’ and look for the event. On the right of the screen, you’ll find an order ID. Make a note of it and call 1-866-782-7778, then follow the prompts. Learn more about Shaw Direct, and how to order the PPV here.

Sasktel TV users can get access to the event via channel 600 for $79.99. Learn more about Sasktel’s Max TV offering, and how to order the PPV here.

Other Canadian carriers, including Bell, Eastlink and Videotron, regularly offer such PPV events, but their websites do not mention the Fury vs. Ngannou fight. If you’re a TV customer of either of the three carriers, check your PPV channel or call customer service to inquire about the PPV.

Fury vs Ngannou is a fight that you don’t want to miss, but considering how limited access to it is in Canada, highlights of the fight on YouTube might have to suffice.

Image credit: DAZN