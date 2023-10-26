Google adds new Call Screen option to let Pixel users know if a call is urgent

In addition to a trove of AI-enabled features, Google’s ‘Call Screen’ feature is one of the best reasons to own a new Pixel device.

The feature essentially lets the Google Assistant answer calls on your behalf and screen them, making it a great way to deal with unknown numbers or spam calls.

As shared by Mishaal Rahman, via AndroidPolice, Google has added a new option to Call Screen that lets you quickly check if a call from a known contact is urgent.

Call Screen on Pixel is rolling out contextual replies that let you quickly respond to phone calls with a specific question, without having to actually answer the phone. eg. here, a tipster got a call from their mom, and the dialer screen showed a "ask if urgent" chip that would… pic.twitter.com/dZwT0gLnpD — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) October 23, 2023

The feature only works when the person calling you is saved as a contact on your phone. The Call Screen will show an option that reads “Ask if urgent” with the Google Assistant logo next to it. Upon tapping it, Google Assistant will ask the caller if they need to talk immediately or if it can wait. The feature essentially allows you to decide whether or not to answer a call.

Google has not officially announced this feature yet, but it’s already rolling out to some Pixel users. Some have reported having access to the feature since they first received their Pixel 8 Pro.

Calls from unknown contacts will still show the regular Call Screen UI. It’s also worth noting that this feature is different from an upcoming feature known as ‘contextual replies,’ which essentially suggests responses based on the caller’s speech during the call.

It is currently unknown when and to which Pixel devices the Call Screen update will widely roll out.

Source: Mishaal Rahman Via: AndroidPolice