Google cut an $18 billion cheque for prime placement on Apple devices

Google paid Apple $18 billion in 2021 to be the default search engine on Safari, The New York Times reports.

While it was always expected that Google paid Apple a hefty amount, exact figures were never clear.

The relationship between the two companies has become central to the U.S. Department of Justice’s antitrust case against Google.

The Times further revealed that Google not only pays for top placement but also to keep Apple from developing its own search engine.

Of particular concern to Google was Apple’s Spotlight, a built-in tool that allows users to search for anything from files and emails to news and stock prices. The Times reports Google looked into releasing its own version of Spotlight that would use Google’s Chrome Browser.

Apple also appears to have wanted to keep Google around.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella previously told the court that Google had the power to deter users from using Safari in favour of Chrome through promotions on Gmail, YouTube, and other popular apps.

Google will begin its three-week presentation of defence on Thursday.

Source: The New York Times