Cineplex Community Day offers free family movies, discounted snacks in support of charity

Cineplex is holding a special ‘Community Day’ next month to offer free family movies and discounted snacks in support of charity.

On the morning of Saturday, November 4th, you can head to theatres to see either Lyle, Lyle Crocodile, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, Jumanji: The Next Level and The Angry Birds Movie 2 free of charge. On top of that, concession items will cost $2.50 for the morning, and $1 from purchases for the entire day will go towards the children and youth charity group BGC Canada.

If you’re not interested in a movie, you can also go to one of Cineplex’s Rec Room entertainment centres on the morning of the 4th for free games. $1 from each game band and snack sale made throughout the whole day will be donated to BGC Canada. Those near one of the only three remaining Playdium arcades in Canada can also get free games in the morning.

More information on Cineplex Community Day can be found here.

Image credit: Sony Pictures