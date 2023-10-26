Apple might not release the Apple Watch Ultra 3 next year

Apple might not stick with yearly releases for its Apple Watch Ultra line, according to a new report from supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Kuo says that he believes the possibility of Apple releasing the Apple Watch Ultra 3 in 2024 is “decreasing.”

“If Apple doesn’t officially kick off the Apple Watch Ultra 3 project by December, it’s almost confirmed that we won’t see a new Apple Watch Ultra in 2024,” said Kuo in a recent post on Medium.

Apple在2024年更新新款Apple Watch Ultra的可能性正逐漸降低 / The likelihood of Apple updating the new Apple Watch Ultra in 2024 is decreasinghttps://t.co/7xweNK13hp — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) October 26, 2023

According to the analyst, Apple needs more time to develop health features and solve issues related to bringing micro-LED display tech to the Apple Watch Ultra. Previous rumours have hinted that the next Apple Watch Ultra will feature a 2.1-inch micro-LED display.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 was released last month. The new version of the wearable is a very incremental step over the 1st-Gen Apple Watch Ultra, offering Apple’s S9 chip, 3,000 nits peak brightness and ‘Double Tap.’ Beyond these changes, it’s identical to its 2022 predecessor.

Source: Ming-Chi Kuo (Medium) Via: MacRumors