Amazon Prime Video to premiere two original Canadian hockey docs in 2024

Amazon Prime has announced a collaboration with NHL productions to produce two new hockey documenatries about Canadian players: Alexandre Daigle and Joe Sakic. Both documentaries are set to premiere in 2024.

If the name Alexandre Daigle sounds familiar, allow us to refresh your memory.

Daigle was considered an exceptional junior prospect and was drafted first overall in the 1993 NHL Entry Draft by the Ottawa Senators. He was so sought-after that the Senators were accused of purposefully losing games so that they would have the first opportunity to draft him.

The Senators thought he would be their saviour. Unfortunately, Daigle couldn’t live up to the high expectations of others. Chosen One: Alexandre Daigle recounts his entire story in detail. Daigle himself reflects on how he navigated the pressure, fans’ expectations and his everyday life.

Saving Sakic, the second film coming to Amazon Prime, is about Joe Sakic, the captain of the Colorado Avalanche.

He spent his entire career on that team, but then the New York Rangers made him an unprecedented offer. To keep Sakic, Colorado Avalanche CEO Charlie Lyons was forced to find $15 million in seven days, or risk the team he spent years building.

These two films are not the first collaborations between Amazon Prime and NHL Productions. In 2021, the pair released All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs, a 5-part docuseries about the 2020-21 NHL season. It was relatively well-reviewed; the University of Toronto’s student newspaper, The Varsity, called it a “must-watch” for Leafs fans. Decider called it a compelling, entertaining watch.” Kevin McGran at the Toronto Star, on the other hand, said it “had its moments” but ultimately called it “disappointing.”

Image credit: Amazon

Source: Amazon Prime