Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 becomes the fastest-selling PlayStation Studios game

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is now the fastest-selling PlayStation Studios game, PlayStation has confirmed.

Launched exclusively on PS5 on October 20th, Insomniac’s superhero sequel achieved this milestone by selling through more than 2.5 million copies in its first 24 hours. Sold through is particularly notable since it means copies that were purchased directly by consumers; sometimes, publishers say “shipped x number of copies” which simply means how many are sitting on retailers’ shelves.

It should be noted, however, that Sony does keep moving the goalposts when it says “fastest-selling PlayStation Studios game.” As noted by Axios Gaming‘s Stephen Totillo, PlayStation said last year’s God of War Ragnarök — which was released on both PS4 and PS5 — earned the “fastest-selling PlayStation Studios game” distinction with 5.1 million copies sold in its “debut week.” Meanwhile, PlayStation said 2020’s The Last of Us Part II was the “fastest-selling first-party PS4 exclusive” with four million copies sold in two days.

Clearly, there’s a big demand for the big-budget single-player games that are Sony’s bread and butter, although “fastest-selling” doesn’t always mean the same thing for the company. That said, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 only being on PS5 — a console that is just under three years old — means the installed base for the game isn’t as large as God of War Ragnarök or The Last of Us Part II.

Spider-Man‘s success is also impressive given how many games have been released in the past few weeks, and it even shared the same release date as Nintendo’s Super Mario Bros. Wonder. The game follows Peter Parker and Miles Morales’ Spider-Men as they juggle their complicated personal lives while dealing with the alien symbiote, Kraven the Hunter and, eventually, Venom.

We adored Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 — you can read more in our full review. We also have two interviews with Insomniac about the game focused on the narrative and PS5 tech.

Image credit: PlayStation

Source: PlayStation