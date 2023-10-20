Win a Pixel 8 Pro with Telus

We’re offering the Pixel 8 Pro in a new giveaway in partnership with Telus. Telus’ award-winning 5G network offers ultrafast speeds and increased reliability coast-to-coast.

This giveaway includes the 128GB Pixel 8 Pro in ‘Bay.’ When customers get the latest Google Pixel 8 Pro at Telus, they join a 5G network that gives back to vulnerable Canadians through programs like ‘Mobility for Good.’

This contest ends November 14th, with the winner selected on November 15th.

In our review of the Pixel 8 Pro, Dean Daley said: “The Pixel 8 Pro is an awesome flagship, but unfortunately, it’s not that different from its predecessor for people who want to upgrade. However, if you have anything older than the Pixel 7 Pro, the Pixel 8 Pro is definitely a lot more appealing.”

If you don’t win this contest, you can still purchase Google’s Pixel 8 Pro on Canada’s most-awarded mobile network by visiting Telus today.

