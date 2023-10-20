Toyota to use Tesla’s charging technology for its EVs in 2025

Toyota is the latest in a long list of automobile makers to adopt Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS) for its electric vehicles.

The news comes just days after BMW announced that it will join NACS for fast charging in North America.

According to Toyota, it will begin offering NACS support sometime in 2025, and the same goes for its sub-brand Lexus’ EVs, offering both Toyota and Lexus EV drivers an extensive network of Tesla Superchargers (more than 12,000 in North America) across the US and Canada.

To begin, Toyota will incorporate the NACS ports into certain Toyota and Lexus EVs, including a new three-row, battery-electric Toyota SUV that will be assembled at Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky. Further, current Toyota and Lexus EV owners with the Combined Charging System (CCS) will be offered an adapter to enable NACS charging starting in 2025.

Toyota is not the only automaker to adopt NACS for its EVs. BMW, GM, Ford, Hyundai and Honda have also announced their plans to switch to the standard in the near future, essentially solidifying NACS’ position as the dominant charging standard in North America.

Source: Toyota