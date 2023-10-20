TD Bank’s digital banking recognized by Global Finance

TD Bank has been named the “Best Consumer Digital Bank in North America” for the third year in a row by Global Finance in its ‘World’s Best Digital Banks Awards 2023.’

TD’s win is based on six North American regional categories, including innovation and transformation and online product offerings.

In addition to being named the best consumer digital bank in North America for the third year in a row by Global Finance, the bank also shared some of its other notable and recent industry accolades:

Recognized as the highest in customer satisfaction for its Canadian mobile banking app by J.D. Power.

Recognized as the most valuable brand in Canada by Brand Finance.

Recognized as the bank with the largest digital reach in Canada and one of the leaders in developed markets by Comscore.

Recognized as the bank with the most monthly active mobile users in Canada for nine consecutive years by data.ai.

Global Finance’s ‘World’s Best Digital Banks Awards 2023’ participants were judged on the following criteria: strength of strategy for attracting and servicing digital customers, success in getting clients to use digital offerings, growth of digital customers, breadth of product offerings, evidence of tangible benefits gained from digital initiatives, and web/mobile site design and functionality.

In other TD Bank-related news, following a long wait, Google Pay is now available for TD customers in Canada. TD’s banking app is available on iOS and Android.

Source: TD Bank