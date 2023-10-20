Samsung considering Micro LED displays for future Galaxy Watch

Samsung has been making smartwatches for over a decade, and most recently, the company used OLED display tech in its Galaxy Watch 6. However, it looks like the South Korean tech maker is considering Micro LED for an upcoming smartwatch.

Samsung has confirmed that it’s considering Micro LED displays, according to SamMobile. Rumours point to The South Korean tech giant launching a Galaxy Watch Ultra device to compete against Apple’s Watch Ultra.

This comes on the heels of a previous leak that indicated that Apple is also working on similar technology for its smartwatches.

Micro LED screens are preferred as they won’t get burn-in issues like OLEDsand can maintain brightness and image quality for more than 100,000 hours.

Source: SamMobile