Microsoft turns the Las Vegas Sphere into a giant Xbox ad

The tech giant gets 'sphere-ious' about Xbox advertising

Patrick O'Rourke
Oct 20, 20231:40 PM EDT 0 comments
Xbox Las vegas Sphere

It was only a matter of time.

Microsoft has taken over Las Vegas’ massive Sphere arena to create a sprawling Xbox-themed light show — or, more accurately, the world’s largest billboard.

With that out of the way, seeing a giant Xbox Series X/S, the Xbox logo and Forza/Starfield ads (and a few other titles) over the Las Vegas skyline is undeniably pretty cool. If you’ve been following the Las Vegas Sphere saga, you’ll know this isn’t the first time the giant display has gone viral. So far, we’ve seen a giant human eye, an expressive emoji, a U2 concert and, of course, a fireworks show.

I can’t help but imagine what Halo: Combat Evolved would look like playing on or inside the massive Las Vegas Sphere — is anyone up for a four vs. four ‘Slayer’ on ‘Blood Gulch’ (with vehicles enabled, of course)?

This bombastic display of spending ample advertising dollars comes following Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard finally closing.

Check out the sprawling “xsphere” for yourself below:

Image credit: @Xbox

Source: @Xbox Via: IGN

