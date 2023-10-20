Apple’s iOS 18 could bring generative AI features to Siri

As it stands right now, Apple seems well behind its key competitors regarding announcements surrounding generative AI, but according to a recent report, that could change with iOS 18.

According to industry analyst Jeff Pu (via MacRumors), the tech giant’s “Apple GPT” chatbot could launch in late 2024, just in time for iOS 18 and the inevitable iPhone 16 series. Pu says the rollout is expected to be slow because Apple wants to avoid the controversy tied to privacy issues with other AI platforms.

Pu says that Apple plans to build several hundred AI servers this year, with more coming in 2024. The company’s take on the technology will mix cloud-powered generative AI to offer more privacy than its competitors in the space.

However, beyond the above, it’s unclear what Apple actually plans to do with generative AI. The company will likely find a way to integrate the technology within Siri to make the voice-activated assistant far more useful than it is today, but no concrete leaks have appeared yet.

Apple CEO Tim Cook has mentioned several times that the company has been working on generative AI for years, including during a recent press event in the United Kingdom. Recent reports indicated Apple was investing millions per day in generative AI and that the company had a large language model (LLM) that was more powerful than ChatGPT.

Source: MacRumors