No Game Pass for Diablo IV yet, but Xbox owners get 10 hours free this weekend

Xbox players will receive access to a free 10-hour trial of Diablo IV this weekend.

The offering comes as part of Xbox’s latest ‘Free Play Days’ initiative. With it, all Xbox owners can play up to 10 hours of Blizzard’s latest action-RPG between October 19th and 22nd — no Game Pass membership required. NBA 2K24, Lawn Mowing Simulator and Hokko Life will also be offered during this period, but only to Game Pass Core or Ultimate subscribers.

Microsoft actually now owns Diablo following the October 13th closure of its long-pending acquisition of Activision Blizzard. As part of that, consumers have been wondering when games like Diablo and Call of Duty will come to Xbox Game Pass. However, Activision Blizzard and Microsoft have separately said this won’t start to happen until sometime in 2024.

Therefore, Xbox owners who haven’t yet played Diablo IV and were holding off for Game Pass might want to take advantage of these Free Play Days in the meantime. As well, check out our full review of the game.

Image credit: Blizzard

Source: Xbox