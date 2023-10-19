Pixel Watch 2 lets you adjust vibration intensity

Google’s Pixel Watch 2 has new options for controlling the haptics, allowing users to select various levels of vibration for different activities on the smartwatch.

Both the first-gen and second-gen Pixel Watches feature a ‘Vibration’ menu in settings with options to turn off haptics entirely or disable it for the crown. However, as spotted by 9to5Google, the Pixel Watch 2 expands on these options with the addition of vibration intensity controls for ring, notification, and alarm.

There’s also a new option to disable vibrations for touch feedback.

Users can adjust the vibration intensity by tapping the minus and plus buttons. There are four increments of intensity starting at no vibration at all.

In my testing, each level of intensity is notably different, but I don’t find the maximum to be overkill. However, your opinions might differ — if you’ve got a Pixel Watch 2, you may want to check out the menu yourself and play around with the different vibration options to see if one works better for you.

Via: 9to5Google