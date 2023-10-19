Nintendo kills videos of modded Mario Wonder flowers cussing at players

Super Mario Bros. Wonder leaked online a few days ago, so naturally, people have quickly been adding inappropriate mods to the game on PC.

One of these mods, in particular, has already drawn Nintendo’s ire. As shared on X (Twitter), modder Contendo shared a video of a mod that made Wonder‘s flowers scream “f*** you!” at Mario.

Before too long, the video was removed due to “a report from the copyright owner” — in this case, Nintendo. In response, Contendo said “the video is funnier now honestly lol.”

The video is funnier now honestly lol pic.twitter.com/GxOcJZOldP — Contendo (@ContendoYT) October 18, 2023

Part of what’s noteworthy about this mod is that it was centred around Wonder‘s new talking flowers, which are fully voiced. It’s pretty new for the franchise, considering the only voice acting the series has traditionally included is brief grunts and one-liners from Mario and friends. In the past, these were primarily voiced by Charles Martinet, but following his recent retirement, Kevin Afghani has taken over as Mario.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder will officially launch on October 20th on Nintendo Switch. For more on the new 2D Mario, check out our full review and interview with the game’s creators.

Image credit: Nintendo

Via: Eurogamer