Google to make Pixel phones in India, says devices VP Rick Osterloh

Google will start assembling its Pixel smartphone lineup in India amid a larger push into the country.

Rick Osterloh, Google’s senior vice president of devices and services, announced the plan at the search giant’s annual India event on Thursday (via TechCrunch). Google will start manufacturing the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro there and plans to ship the India-made batch starting next year.

According to TechCrunch, Google identified India as its largest market for many services, including Android, Google Search, and YouTube by user count. The company previously committed to invest $10 billion USD (roughly $13.73 billion CAD) in India over the next few years. Google also partnered with HP to make Chromebook laptops in India.

Google is far from the only major tech company expanding manufacturing in India. Apple, for example, began manufacturing iPhones in India a few years back and now makes the newest iPhone models there.

The push to bring manufacturing to India is largely driven by two factors. The first includes significant financial incentives for companies to establish manufacturing operations in the country, and the other is an increasing desire for tech companies to reduce their reliance on China.

Source: TechCrunch