At a Glance getting new toggle and updated settings menu

It looks like Google’s At a Glance is getting an update. As discovered by 9to5Google, the At a Glance settings menu is getting more options.

Previously, At a Glance had about 10 options, and you’d have to ‘See more features,’ which would then bring the user to the Google Assistant At a Glance features.

Now, Google has gotten rid of that frivolous extra step. When you open the At a Glance setting menu, you’ll see all the toggles in a single location. Further, a new ‘At a Store’ option reads ‘Shopping list and Google Pay rewards cards when you’re in supported stores.” If this works as suggested, it’s possible that when you’re in a store, ‘At a Glance’ might show your rewards cards or shopping lists.

9to5Google says that settings and the new toggle are available in the Play Store update: pixel8.570642812.

It’s possible that the ‘At a Store’ toggle might not be available in Canada. It’s also unclear if this will only be a Pixel 8 feature or if it’ll also make its way to earlier Pixel handsets.

Source: 9to5Google