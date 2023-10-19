23andMe may have been victim to yet another data leak, impacting millions of profiles

23andMe is looking into another possible leak, which may be impacting the records of millions of users. This week, a hacker under the guise of “Golem” is said to have leaked upwards of 4 million genetic profiles.

The latest leak is thought to be impacting many profiles belonging to those in Great Britain. Golem’s leak is also said to target “the wealthiest people living in the U.S. and Western Europe.” This same hacker is said to have been at the centre of another leak, impacting 23andMe earlier this month. During this, Golem was able to steal one million lines of genetic data and sell them online for $10 USD (around $13.50 CAD) per profile.

23andMe vice president of communications Katie Watson confirms that the company has been “made aware” of the situation. The company understands that the leaker claims to have access to more personal information of 23andMe customers. “We are currently reviewing the data to determine if it is legitimate,” Watson said in a statement. “Our investigation is ongoing and if we learn that a customer’s data has been accessed without their authorization, we will notify them directly with more information.”

Following the first leak, 23andMe published a blog post, stating customer profile information shared via the DNA Relatives feature may have been compromised. Thus, an investigation began. Through its investigation, the company determined that the hacker accessed user accounts using recycled login info. It’s unknown whether the most recent leak was completed using similar measures.

As the company continues to investigate and combat leaks, there are a few recommendations given by the company. First off, 23andMe suggests users use a “strong password, one that’s not easy to guess.” Users can also reset their current credentials. 23andMe also supports multi-factor authentication, which is outlined here.

