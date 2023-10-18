Québecor credits itself for cellular services price drop in StatCan’s CPI report

Statistics Canada’s September Consumer Price Index (CPI) shows the cost of cellular services dropped by 3.2 percent last month, and Québecor is taking credit for it.

In a press release, the company points to increased competition through its brands, Vidéotron, Fizz, and Freedom Mobile. The company acquired Freedom in April from Shaw as part of Rogers’ $26-billion takeover. “Wireless prices have declined by almost 20 percent” since that time, the company states.

“Even as consumer prices are going up across the board, wireless prices are falling, leaving more money in the pockets of Canadian families and benefiting the entire economy,” Pierre Karl Péladeau, Québecor’s CEO, said. It’s important to note that while the index has shown rates have reduced overall between August and September, it doesn’t necessarily mean Canadians are benefiting. Many plans telecom companies offer have limitations or extra charges associated with them.

For example, Freedom Mobile will charge customers a one-time connection fee of $45 for each new line or device they activate or upgrade. If a new customer activates the company’s cheapest 5G plan at the time of writing ($35/30GB with a digital discount and $5/month credit for 24 months), which requires them to bring their own device, they’ll face an additional $45 one-time charge.

Another example can be seen with Chatr’s latest promotion. The Rogers-owned brand recently offered a 13GB bonus for six months on select plans. However, the offer was only available to new activations, and current Chatr customers who might be paying more for less data couldn’t access this deal.

Image credit: Shutterstock