PlayStation Store kicks off big Halloween sale

Sony has kicked off a big Halloween sale on the PlayStation Store, offering discounts on, you guessed it, all kinds of spooky games. Altogether, you can snag up to 75 percent off.

The Halloween sale runs until November 1st. The full list of deals can be found here.

It’s worth noting that the PlayStation Store is also holding a ‘Fall Savings’ sale that offers discounts on the likes of Hogwarts Legacy ($62.99 on PS5, down from $89.99), Star Wars Jedi: Survivor ($58.49, regularly $89.99) and WWE 2K23 ($39.99, regularly $79.99). These deals run until October 25th — the full list of them can be found here.

Image credit: Capcom