Original Pixel Watch getting Wear OS 4 with several new features

The first-gen Pixel Watch is getting the Wear OS 4 treatment, bringing several of the best new Pixel Watch 2 features along with it.

Those with the first-gen Pixel Watch will get the update over the coming weeks. According to a post from the Google News Telegram channel, the Wear OS 4 update brings the following to the Pixel Watch:

The ability to pair the Pixel Watch to a new smartphone without factory resetting it.

Backup and restore capabilities to easily bring your settings, data, and more to a new Pixel Watch.

Google Calendar watch app pre-installed.

New safety features, including: Safety Check Emergency Sharing Emergency Info Medical ID Info

New text-to-speech engine for faster TalkBack and other accessibility improvements

Enhanced notifications with smart link recognition of phone numbers and addresses, and embedded media previews

To install the update, you’ll want to head to Settings > System > System Updates on your Pixel Watch. If you don’t see the update right away, don’t fret — Google is rolling it out in stages, so you should get it shortly.

Source: Google News Telegram