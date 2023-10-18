fbpx
Original Pixel Watch getting Wear OS 4 with several new features

The update brings backup and restore capabilities, watch transfer, new safety features, and more

Jonathan Lamont
Oct 18, 20234:31 PM EDT 0 comments
Google Maps navigation on the Pixel Watch

The first-gen Pixel Watch is getting the Wear OS 4 treatment, bringing several of the best new Pixel Watch 2 features along with it.

Those with the first-gen Pixel Watch will get the update over the coming weeks. According to a post from the Google News Telegram channel, the Wear OS 4 update brings the following to the Pixel Watch:

  • The ability to pair the Pixel Watch to a new smartphone without factory resetting it.
  • Backup and restore capabilities to easily bring your settings, data, and more to a new Pixel Watch.
  • Google Calendar watch app pre-installed.
  • New safety features, including:
    • Safety Check
    • Emergency Sharing
    • Emergency Info
    • Medical ID Info
  • New text-to-speech engine for faster TalkBack and other accessibility improvements
  • Enhanced notifications with smart link recognition of phone numbers and addresses, and embedded media previews

To install the update, you’ll want to head to Settings > System > System Updates on your Pixel Watch. If you don’t see the update right away, don’t fret — Google is rolling it out in stages, so you should get it shortly.

Source: Google News Telegram

