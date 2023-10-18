Online giants join forces to fight fake reviews

Discerning fake reviews on websites like Amazon has always been difficult, and now, with the rise of AI tech like ChatGPT that can write content for you based on your prompts, distinguishing between real and fake reviews is becoming even more difficult.

To combat this threat, some of the biggest names in the industry have formed a coalition to share best practices and information on how to detect and remove fake reviews.

As shared by Amazon, it is partnering up with Booking.com, Expedia Group, Glassdoor, Tripadvisor, and Trustpilot to form the ‘Global Coalition for Trusted Reviews.’

“Customer reviews are an important part of the shopping experience, and the goal of this coalition is to ensure every review reflects customers’ actual experiences,” said Dharmesh Mehta, Amazon’s vice president of Worldwide Selling Partner Services. “Through greater collaboration and sharing across industries, including information on fraudsters’ tactics and how they operate, we can more effectively shut down fraudulent review activity, deter other bad actors from attempting to game our systems, and protect more consumers.”

The companies first met in October 2022 at the first-ever Fake Reviews Conference organized by TripAdvisor. The coalition members will meet again at the second Fake Reviews Conference in Brussels on December 5th and 6th.

The coalition will focus on four key areas:

Industry Alignment: Developing common standards and definitions for use throughout the industry around what constitutes a fake review and other content moderation nomenclature and measurement.

Best Practice Sharing: Defining best practices for hosting online reviews and sharing information on updated content moderation process and methods of fake review detection.

Information Sharing: Sharing information relating to how fraudulent actors operate, such as companies selling fake reviews to businesses seeking to unfairly and improperly improve their reputations.

Advocacy: Engaging with academics and public policy leaders to promote the benefits to consumers of review content and support industry efforts to combat fake reviews from being published.

The coalition has not revealed any specific technology that it will use to spot or remove fake reviews. Read more about the initiative here.

Source: Amazon