Fido offering some existing customers a $65/70GB plan

Rogers-owned Fido is offering some existing customers a $65/mo 70GB plan.

I received the offer on my Fido account on October 18th. Along with 70GB of data, the plan included unlimited Canada-wide minutes and unlimited text, picture and video messaging from Canada to U.S. and international mobile numbers.

Oddly, the plan details don’t specify whether the data is LTE or what the speed cap is. However, given Fido doesn’t offer 5G at this time and its 4G plans are capped at 150Mbps speeds, it’s safe to assume that applies to the special offer, too.

The offer is overall pretty good compared to the plans Fido currently has on its website if you use a lot of data. For example, Fido currently has a $65/mo 40GB plan ($60 if you sign up for automatic payments). Fido also has a $5/mo discount for 24 months available on this plan, bringing it down to $55. That said, if you don’t need a lot of data, Fido (and other providers) have plenty of options that cost less.

One other thing to note with this offer is I’m currently on the $45/50GB offer from Black Friday 2022. It’s not clear whether that has an impact on me receiving the $65/70GB plan or not, so your mileage may vary.

That said, Fido’s website offers a comparison between my current plan and the new offer, and the comparison doesn’t list anywhere that my current plan has a $20/mo discount (in case you don’t remember, the $45/50GB promo was actually a $65/mo plan with a $20/mo discount for 24 months). In other words, the Fido website presents the 70GB offer as a deal where I’d be paying the same monthly fee for an extra 20GB of data, even though I’d actually end up paying $20 more each month.

Anyway, if you’re a Fido customer, you might want to check your ‘My Account’ page to see if there are any special offers available for you. Who knows, you could luck out and get a 70GB plan, or some other offer.