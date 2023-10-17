Xbox boss says Call of Duty will have full parity ‘across all platforms’

Microsoft CEO of Gaming Phil Spencer has said that Call of Duty will have full parity across all platforms.

Spencer made the confirmation during an appearance on the Official Xbox Podcast to discuss Microsoft’s recently closed acquisition of Call of Duty maker Activision Blizzard. On the show, Spencer said there will be “100 percent parity across all platforms for launch and content” for Call of Duty.

“For Call of Duty players on PlayStation and in the future on Nintendo, I want you to feel 100 percent part of the community. I don’t want you to feel like there’s content you’re missing out on, there’s skins you’re out [on], there’s timing you’re missing out [on],” he added.

“We have no goal of somehow trying to use Call of Duty to get you to buy an Xbox console. I want the Call of Duty nation to feel supported across all platforms.”

To help get the deal approved in various global markets, Microsoft signed 10-year Call of Duty licensing deals with the likes of PlayStation and Nintendo. However, Spencer is now clarifying that Microsoft won’t make the Xbox versions better than what will be available on other platforms. While he did note that the different specs between consoles will naturally make some versions perform better, he stressed that nothing will be consciously done to favour one platform over the other.

That said, Microsoft still intends to bring Call of Duty and other Activision Blizzard titles to Game Pass. This means that players wouldn’t have to pay full price for Call of Duty and could instead subscribe for a single monthly fee to play the military shooter games and more from the Activision Blizzard catalogue.

However, don’t expect that to happen until 2024, as previously confirmed by Activision Blizzard prior to the closure of the deal. On the podcast, Spencer also reiterated this timeline.

Source: Xbox