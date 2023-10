The Pixel Watch 2 charger now uses a 4-pin charger, which is a change from last year’s charging puck.

The Watch 2 charger also supports USB data, so you don’t have to deal with wireless ADB debugging. Now, you can ADB debug when connected to a PC.

This will make it better for developers, as you don’t need to debug over Wi-Fi to test apps.

Source: Google News Telegram, Mishaal Rahman