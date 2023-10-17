Newegg’s Techtober deals discount the best PC hardware

Newegg Canada is currently offering a ‘Techtober’ sale with all things PC on sale, including desktops and laptops, PC components, storage and memory devices, monitors and more.

The deals mentioned are live now, and end on October 23rd.

Check out some of the promotions below:

PCs and Laptops

Skytech Azure Gaming PC Desktop – Intel Core i7 12700K 3.6 GHz, NVIDIA RTX 4070, 1TB NVMe SSD, 16GB DDR4 RAM 3200, 750W GOLD PSU, 360mm AIO, Wi-Fi, Windows 11 Home 64-bit: $1,999.99 (regularly $2,599.99)

MSI – 15.6-inch 144 Hz IPS – Intel Core i7 12th Gen 12650H (2.30GHz) – NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU – 16 GB DDR4 – 512 GB PCIe SSD – Windows 11 Home 64-bit – Gaming Laptop (GF63 Thin 12VF-274CA): $1,299 (regularly $1,599)

MSI Modern 14 Laptop C13M-606US Intel i5-1335U 16GB RAM 512 GB SSD 14.0-inch Windows 11 Home Intel Iris Xe Graphics: $899 (regularly $999)

Skytech Shadow Gaming PC Desktop INTEL Core i5 12400F 2.5 GHz, NVIDIA RTX 3060, 1TB NVME SSD, 16GB DDR4 RAM 3200, 600W GOLD PSU, 11AC Wi-Fi, Windows 11 Home 64-bit: $1,149.99 (regularly $1,799.99)

MSI Gaming Desktop Aegis RS 13NUE-450US Intel Core i7 13th Gen 13700KF (3.40GHz) 32GB DDR5 2 TB PCIe SSD NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Windows 11 Home: $2,399 (regularly $2,599)

Skytech Nebula Gaming PC Desktop INTEL Core i5 12400F 2.5 GHz, NVIDIA RTX 4060 Ti, 500GB NVME SSD, 16GB DDR4 RAM 3200, 600W GOLD PSU, 11AC Wi-Fi, Windows 11 Home 64-bit: $1,349.99 (regularly $1,799.99)

MSI Vector GP68HX 12VH – 16.0-inch 144 Hz IPS – Intel Core i9 12th Gen 12900HX (2.30GHz) – NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Laptop GPU – DDR5 16GB*2 – 1TB NVMe PCIe SSD – Windows 10 Home – Gaming Laptops (Vector GP68HX 12VH-012CA): $2,599 (regularly $2,999)

MSI Bravo 15 15.6-inch 144Hz Gaming Laptop AMD Ryzen R7-7735HS RTX4050 16GB 1TB NVMe SSD Win11: $1,249 (regularly $1,599)

MSI Titan Series – 17.3-inch 4K / UHD 144 Hz IPS – Intel Core i9 13th Gen 13980HX (2.20GHz) – NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU – 128 GB DDR5 – 4 TB NVMe( 2TB x 2) SSD – Windows 11 Pro 64-bit – Gaming Laptop (Titan GT77HX 13VI-042US): $6,899 (regularly $7,199)

MSI GE Series – 17.0-inch 240 Hz IPS – Intel Core i9 13th Gen 13980HX (2.20GHz) – NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU – 32 GB DDR5 – 2 TB PCIe SSD – Windows 11 Pro 64-bit – Gaming Laptop (Raider GE78HX SmartTP 13VG-057US): $3,299 (regularly $3,599)

Find all PC and Laptop deals here.

Components

MSI MAG X670E TOMAHAWK WIFI AM5 AMD X670E SATA 6Gb/s ATX Motherboard: $379.99 (regularly $419.99)

G.SKILL Ripjaws V Series 32GB (2 x 16GB) 288-Pin PC RAM DDR4 3200 (PC4 25600) Desktop Memory Model F4-3200C16D-32GVK: $104.97 (regularly $119.97)

CORSAIR RMx Series (2021) RM750x CP-9020199-NA 750 W ATX12V / EPS12V 80 PLUS GOLD Certified Full Modular Power Supply: $149.99 (regularly $174.99)

LIAN LI O11 Dynamic EVO O11DEX Black Aluminum / Steel / Tempered Glass ATX Mid Tower Computer Case: $189.99 (regularly $229.99)

MSI B760 GAMING PLUS WIFI LGA 1700 (280) DDR5 ATX Motherboards – Intel, SATA 6Gbps, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, 7.1 HD Audio, PCIe 4.0 x16, 2.5G LAN: $199.99 (regularly $239.99)

CORSAIR CW-9060060-WW iCUE H150i RGB ELITE Liquid CPU Cooler: $214.99 (regularly $229.99)

DeepCool GAMMAXX AG400 Single-Tower CPU Cooler, 120mm Fan, Direct-Touch Copper Heat Pipes, Intel/AMD Support: $23.99 (regularly $39.99)

Find all PC components here.

Storage and memory

Seagate IronWolf 12TB NAS Hard Drive 7200 RPM 256MB Cache SATA 6.0Gb/s CMR 3.5-inch Internal HDD for RAID Network Attached Storage NE-ST12000VN0008: $274.99 (regularly $354.99)

Synology 4-Bay NAS DiskStation DS923+: $859.99 (regularly $899.99)

Seagate Expansion 18TB External Hard Drive HDD – USB 3.0, with Rescue Data Recovery Services (STKP18000400): $429.99 (regularly $749.99)

Corsair EX100U 2TB USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 Portable SSD: $159.99 (regularly $189.99)

SAMSUNG 970 EVO PLUS M.2 2280 1TB PCIe Gen 3.0 x4, NVMe 1.3 V-NAND Internal Solid State Drive (SSD) MZ-V7S1T0B/AM: $89.97 (regularly $114.97)

WD_BLACK SN850X NVMe M.2 2280 1TB PCI-Express 4.0 x4 Internal Solid State Drive (SSD) WDS100T2X0E: $94.97 (regularly $209.97)

SAMSUNG 870 EVO Series 2.5-inch 4TB SATA III V-NAND Internal Solid State Drive (SSD) MZ-77E4T0B/AM: 269.97 (regularly $379.97)

Find all storage and memory devices here.

Monitors

Samsung Odyssey G3 27-inch FHD VA panel 1ms(MPRT) FreeSync Premium Height Adjustable 144Hz Gaming Monitor: $299.99 (save $140 with promo code CTECCXA797)

SAMSUNG 32-inch 165 Hz IPS WQHD Gaming Monitor FreeSync Premium & G-Sync Compatible 2560 x 1440 (2K) 99% sRGB HDMI, DisplayPort, Audio Odyssey G50A LS32AG500PNXZA: $549.99 (save $200 with promo code CTECCXA796)

ASUS TUF 27-inch 165Hz 1440P HDR Gaming Monitor- QHD (2560 x 1440), (Supports 144Hz), 1ms, Extreme Low Motion Blur, Speaker, G-SYNC Compatible, VESA Mountable, DisplayPort, HDMI VG27AQ: $359.99 (regularly $409.99)

Acer KA272U biipx UM.HX2AA.004 27-inch QHD 2560 x 1440 (2K) 1ms VRB 75 Hz 2 x HDMI, DisplayPort AMD RADEON FreeSync Technology Gaming Monitor: $179.99 (regularly $199.99)

BenQ MOBIUZ EX240N 24-inch (23.8-inch Viewable) FHD 1920 x 1080 165 Hz HDMI, DisplayPort, Audio FreeSync Premium (AMD Adaptive Sync) Built-in Speakers Flat Panel Gaming Monitor: $159.99 (regularly $229.99)

ASUS TUF Gaming VG279QL1A 27-inch HDR Gaming Monitor, 1080P Full HD, 165Hz (Supports 144Hz), IPS, 1ms, FreeSync Premium, DisplayHDR 400, Extreme Low Motion Blur, Eye Care, 2x HDMI, DisplayPort, Height Adjustable: $239.99 (regularly $299.99)

Find all Newegg Techtober deals here.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that help fund the journalism provided free on our website.